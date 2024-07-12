Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Attack On Titan, my hero academia, star trek, Tekken 8, UVS Games

UniVersus Reveals Multiple Titles Coming Across 2024

UniVersus has revealsed several new additions coming featuring Star Trek, Tekken 8, Attack On Titan, and My Hero Academia sets.

Star Trek: Star Realms deck-builder game launches in October 2024 with multiplayer battles.

Tekken 8 Clash Starter Decks introduce Jin & Jun Kazama for easy entry play on October 24.

Attack on Titan: Origins of Power booster and Star Trek Lower Decks join the roster in Nov & Dec.

UVS Games revealed several new additions coming to UniVersus, as four more IPs will be joining the card battler. The company confirmed that over the rest of 2024, they will have four new additions to their tabletop card battler, as we're getting Star Trek, Tekken 8, Attack On Titan, and My Hero Academia sets. We have more details about all of them coming out below from their website.

UniVersus – Star Trek: Star Realms (October 2024)

Star Trek: Star Realms is a complete starship combat deck-building game for 2-4 players. Command ships from the Romulan, Klingon, Dominion, and Federation fleets. Play head-to-head or engage in multiplayer modes that offer both versus and cooperative experiences. Fully compatible with other Star Realms products, this game allows you to build and command your fleet in thrilling space battles.

My Hero Academia Challenger Series: Dark Hero Arc (October 11)

Want to be strong enough so no one will worry about you? Dive into your Dark Hero Arc in My Hero Academia with this Challenger Series! Featuring a new, double-sided Deku character card and a ready-to-play 60-card deck, this set is perfect for fans of the series. The included Collector's Booster contains six random foil or alt-art versions of cards from the deck, adding an extra layer of excitement to your game.

Tekken 8 Clash Starter Decks: Jin & Jun Kazama (October 24)

Power is everything! Excite new players with brand new Clash Decks featuring Tekken 8! Each deck contains 61 cards (60 cards + 1 character card) focused on the unique abilities of Jin Kazama and Jun Kazama. These decks are ready to play right out of the box and include a learn-to-play guide and a paper playmat to help new players get into the action quickly. Designed with new and returning players in mind, these decks make it easy to jump into the fun.

Attack On Titan: Origins Of Power Booster Set (November 8)

Expand your Attack on Titan collection with the Origins of Power booster set. This second booster set features more of your favorite characters and iconic moments from the manga, all brought to life with stunning artwork. Don't miss out on this highly anticipated addition to the UniVersus.

Star Trek Lower Decks – Challenger Series (December 6)

Join the lower-deck crew with the Star Trek Lower Decks – Challenger Series. These 60-card preconstructed decks are ready to play right out of the box, featuring characters from the U.S.S. Cerritos: Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford. Each deck includes two different playable character cards, a 6-card collector booster pack with alternate art or parallel foil versions of cards, and a booklet with a card checklist and information for new players. Get ready to explore strange new worlds and boldly go where no one has gone before! Additionally, we are featuring our first lenticular cards in UniVerus! One character card per deck has a lenticular treatment that shows them getting beamed up to the U.S.S Ceritos! Get ready to explore strange new worlds and boldly go where no one has gone before!

