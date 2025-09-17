Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel 163, UNO, UNO Wonder

UNO Wonder HAs Been Released for Mobile Devices

A new mobile version of UNO has hit the market, as you can travel on a cruise shop taking on other players and challenges in UNO Wonder

Article Summary UNO Wonder launches on iOS and Android with a unique cruise ship adventure theme.

Play classic UNO plus 9 brand-new action cards for fresh strategies and exciting matches.

Travel across 14 global cruise routes, unlock cities like Barcelona and Rome, and collect stickers.

Conquer over 3,000 levels, face challenging bosses, and enjoy online or offline multiplayer modes.

Mattel163 has released UNO Wonder this week, as they present a new take on the popular card game for mobile devices. The theme of the game has you wandering around on a cruise ship, heading off to play the game and variations of it against other players, while also unlocking challenges and rewards along the way. We have more details here as the game is out now on iOS and Android.

UNO Wonder

All aboard this thrilling cruise adventure in UNO Wonder! Enjoy classic UNO with exciting new twists along an unforgettable journey. This is your ticket to adventure! Play the authentic UNO you know and love—now with a wondrous twist! Challenge opponents with Reverses, stack up Draw 2s, and race to call "UNO!" first. The classic card game that's brought families together for generations, now in your pocket!

Experience UNO like never before with nine revolutionary new action cards that change the game! Wild Skip All lets you play again instantly, while Number Tornado clears all number cards. Fresh strategy in every match! Embark on a luxurious global cruise across 14 spectacular routes, visit iconic landmarks, and make new friends along the way. Unlock hundreds of vibrant cities, such as Barcelona, Florence, Rome, Santorini, and Monte Carlo! Each destination tells a unique story. Explore the wonders of the world right at your fingertips!

Show off your journey with beautifully designed stickers from every destination! Complete sets to unlock exclusive rewards and showcase your achievements. Playing UNO has never been more thrilling! Conquer over 3,000 levels and put your skills to the test against big bad bosses that block your way in your adventure. Use your mastery of UNO to pave the way for victory! Enjoy UNO Wonder at your own pace, offline or online, or join friends and family worldwide in the online multiplayer mode.

