Unova Week Unlocked at Pokémon GO Fest 2020

GO Fest 2020 players rose to the challenge and unlocked the first two-week-long Pokémon GO events for August, Dragon Week, and Enigma Week, and have now completed the trio. Niantic congratulated trainers on Twitter for unlocking Unova Week. This event, one part of three weeks dubbed "Ultra Unlock," is a week-long series of in-game bonuses, raids, and Pokémon spawns that players were tasked with earning through a series of tasks at GO Fest 2020 this weekend. Here's everything trainers need to know to prepare for Unova Week and the first-ever Genesect raids.

DATE: Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Generation Five Pokémon Flood Pokémon GO For Unova Week

With Generation Six Pokémon teased in Pokémon GO's Fourth Anniversary poster, this huge wave of releases will bring the Generation Five set closer to completion. Along with the release of Shiny Roggenrola, brand new Unova Pokémon that will be available in raids are: Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, Bouffalant.

OUR TIP: Bouffalant is going to be a regional exclusive Pokémon, found only in New York City and it's "surrounding areas." Our tip is more of a serious one this time. Remember that we're in the middle of a pandemic, and don't put yourself in danger in attempt to hunt a regional Pokémon. A universal truth in this game is that what is rare will, someday, perhaps years from now, become common. Play to your heart's content, safely. Besides, while Bouffalant is an awesome Pokémon, what really catches the eye is Roggenrola's evolutionary line.

Genesect In "Legendary" Raids

Genesect has previously been released in two Pokémon GO research lines, so it may not be entirely new, but it's new to raids. Originally planned as an EX Raid Boss, it's interesting to see Niantic shift gears by introducing this Mythical Pokémon to standard Legendary Raids with its shiny already. Genesect has multiple forms coming in the future, which would have given Niantic a year or more worth of EX Raid cycles, such as they did with Deoxys' four forms. This signals a change in gears for Niantic, and calls the future of EX Raids into question with the introduction of Remote Raid passes. Or, perhaps, they have plans for a different EX Raid boss.

OUR TIP: Focus on Genesect this week. It has an awesome shiny, and while the new Unova spawns will be fun to hunt, they're staying in the game. Genesect may not come back for some time, and who knows if it will be in Legendary Raids again?

Stay tuned during Unova Week for a complete Genesect Raid Guide.