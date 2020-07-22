Untitled Goose Game Is Getting A Box Set & Vinyl Soundtrack

This week, iam8bit along with both Panic Inc. and House House announced Untitled Goose Game will be getting a box set and a vinyl soundtrack. The game itself has been just a digital download this entire time, but now through these partnerships as well as some storefront help from Skybound Games, it will be getting a physical edition on September 29th, 2020. It'll come with a set of exclusive goodies, which you can read about below. On top of that, the vinyl soundtrack will be produced the same day, giving you all the piano vibes you need to make mischief. We have the full details below along with a quote from iam8bit about the release.

"We love physical games and vinyl. They're not just cherished collectibles, but also cultural and archival artifacts," said Amanda White and Jon Gibson, co-owners and co-creative directors of iam8bit. "We also recognize that we only have one planet, and over the last year, we've been diligent in developing better, eco-focused packaging and production techniques. Think of this as the 'Alpha' version of our 'better for the planet' packaging. Change doesn't happen overnight, so we really wanted to start the conversation as a first step toward the goal of 100% eco-friendly packaging for physical games."

The standard boxed edition of Untitled Goose Game (Switch $34.99; PlayStation 4 $29.99) will include: The game cartridge/disc for either Switch or PlayStation 4 A Spring/Summer edition of the Plaza Catalogue: a 24-page retail catalogue featuring useful items and objects that a goose might enjoy collecting A 11" x 17" Village Map Poster, hand-illustrated by Melbourne-based artist and game developer, Marigold Bartlett An extra sticky official "No Goose" Sticker

The iam8bit exclusive "Lovely Edition" of Untitled Goose Game (Switch $39.99; PlayStation 4 $34.99) will feature all of the above collectible goodies with an environmentally friendly twist: Nintendo Switch A 100% recyclable Outer Sheet, Booklet, and Foldout Poster Exclusive Reversible Coversheet Sugar-Based, Non-Toxic, No-Vinyl Sticker Pack-in Eco-friendly "Biolefin" shrink wrap PlayStation 4 An innovative eco-friendly outer packaging made of 100% post-consumer material using Non-Toxic, 0% VOC inks A 100% recyclable Booklet, and Foldout Poster Sugar-Based, Non-Toxic, No-Vinyl Sticker Pack-in Eco-friendly "Biolefin" shrink wrap

The Untitled Goose Game vinyl soundtrack ($29.99) will feature: Music by Dan Golding, adapted from Claude Debussy 's Préludes Unique "Double Groove" pressing, creating a random playback experience each time you listen, mimicking the dynamic, reactive nature of the in-game soundtrack Pressed on reclaimed vinyl (literally, grinding up old vinyl and melting it into new discs) 100% recycled jacket Eco-friendly shrink wrap called "Biolefin"

