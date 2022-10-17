Ursaluna Arrives in Pokémon GO For Teddiursa Community Day

Pokémon GO has announced Teddiursa as the focus of November Community Day. While Shiny Teddiursa has already been released, Teddiursa Community Day is special in that it will see the release of a brand new species to the game. Ursaluna, a new evolution of Teddiursa's evolved form Ursaring, was revealed in early 2022 with the Hisui region, an ancient version of Sinnoh that players experienced in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We have gotten a few Hisuian species so far, but Uraluna is a brand-new release. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of Teddiursa Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon, who will, of course, have a boosted Shiny rate.

Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon, who will, of course, have a boosted Shiny rate. Visual feature: Starting Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. and running until Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., there will be a full moon visible in the game's sky.

Starting Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. and running until Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., there will be a full moon visible in the game's sky. New Pokémon: While the moon is full, Ursaring will be able to evolve into Ursaluna. After the full moon leaves Pokémon GO, Trainers will only be able to evolve Ursaring to Ursaluna when the moon is full again.

While the moon is full, Ursaring will be able to evolve into Ursaluna. After the full moon leaves Pokémon GO, Trainers will only be able to evolve Ursaring to Ursaluna when the moon is full again. Community Day attack: Evolving Teddiursa or Ursaring all the way up to Ursaluna will result in an Ursaluna suited with the special Charged Attack High Horsepower. This can be done during and up to five hours after Community Day hours.

Evolving Teddiursa or Ursaring all the way up to Ursaluna will result in an Ursaluna suited with the special Charged Attack High Horsepower. This can be done during and up to five hours after Community Day hours. Ticketed Community Day Special Research: The ticketed research Sweet Snack will be available in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD.

The ticketed research Sweet Snack will be available in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD. Community Day Bonuses: From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m local time: Triple Catch XP Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense Teddiursa photobomb from GO Snapshots An extra Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 50% Stardust discount on raids

From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m local time: Bonus Battle Raids: From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Niantic writes, "Trainers who defeat Ursaring in a special four-star Raid Battle will see more Teddiursa appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Teddiursa that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during November Community Day's three-hour event period."

From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: