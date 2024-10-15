Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG, Vaesen

Vaesen Announces Two New Expansions For 2025

Free League Publishing has confirmed two new expansions are coming to Vaesen, along with a new Starter Set and updated Core Rulebook

Free League Publishing has confirmed that Vaesen will bring two new expansions to the TTRPG, both of which will go through crowdfunding before their 2025 release. The first of the two new additions will be Mythic Carpathia, which will have you facing off against Vampires, Rusalkas, and Baba Yaga; while the second is called City of My Nightmares, bringing a new capital city setting to the game with tons of options and dangers around ever darkened corner. The game will also have a couple of new additions that have already been released in a Starter Pack and an improved Core Rulebook. We have more details of all four below as the first two will be crowdfunded starting on October 29.

Vaesen 2025 Content

Mythic Carpathia

It's time to wander south to the busy streets of Prague, where history and myths collide in an unusual fashion. Explore the Pravda Society that deals with the phenomena from all over Mythic Carpathia and beyond. Visit old cities, deep forests, and high mountains to find colorful folklore and myths. This hardback volume will take your Vaesen adventures to Central and Eastern Europe. It includes information about the Prague branch of the Society, a gazetteer of the city complete with adventure locations and secret societies, a chapter with over a dozen local mythical beings including Drekavac, Golem, the infamous Baba Yaga, and – of course – the Vampire. Mythic Carpathia, written by a team of Polish and Ukrainian writers and editors, also presents three new complete mysteries to play, set in Prague, Ukraine, and Transylvania. The book will include large separate maps of Mythic Carpathia and the city of Prague, if unlocked as stretch goals.

About City of My Nightmares

Did you think you were safe from the vaesen in the crowds and lights of the city? Think again. Unspeakable horrors lurk in the dark alleys, crawl underneath the cobblestone streets, or soar through the twilight skies above. City of My Nightmares is a full-length campaign in four parts in which the characters are invited to the capital to investigate a series of grisly murders, only to become embroiled in a much deeper mystery involving the very origins of the Society itself and threatening to throw the city into utter chaos. City of My Nightmares is set in 19th century Stockholm but can be adapted to London, Prague or any Gothic metropolis of the era. This beautifully illustrated hardback book will include a separate large map of Stockholm and a huge newspaper handout (format 400x558mm) if unlocked as a stretch goal.

New Vaesen Starter Set

The new Starter Set will be designed as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the world of Vaesen, containing everything they need for game night including abridged rules, character sheets, custom dice, maps, and the introductory mystery The Haunting of Castle Gyllencreutz.

Updated Core Rulebook

Based upon feedback from many players over several years of mystery-solving, the carefully updated version of the Core Rulebook offers a streamlined version of the game. It fixes a few imbalances and unclarities, and adds optional simplified rules for combat and damage.

