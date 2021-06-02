Vagrantsong, A New Board Game, Announced By Wyrd Miniatures

All aboard! Wyrd Miniatures, the tabletop gaming company that brought us games like Malifaux, Through the Breach, and The Other Side, have now announced an all-new board game to be released in Fall of 2021. Vagrantsong, as the game is called, is a board game set aboard a haunted train and features aesthetics directly inspired by the folklore of Americana.

Drawing upon both tropes of American folklore and artwork inspired by early cartoons by Max Fleischer and others, Vagrantsong follows vagrants of six different character types as they aim to escape the Silver Ferryman, a train inhabited by "Haints", spirits who have lost their humanity and are doomed to traverse the train's cars. However, the vagrants also have the goal of freeing these lost souls from their earthly bindings. According to the announcement on Wyrd Miniatures' weekly column, "Waldo's Weekly":

Haints, the lost spirits aboard the Silver Ferryman, will do everything in their power to ensure that Vagrants stay just as trapped in this place as they are… It's up to the players to figure out how to save these lingering souls while also trying to free themselves before it's too late. Throughout Vagrantsong's 20+ Scenarios, you'll be facing off against many Haints, each with their own unique mechanics, goals, and challenges. Every Scenario is completely different – all killer and no filler! Haints are fully automated; there's no need for a game master or another player to take up the role. Performing a Haint's Action is as simple as drawing a Token from the Bindle bag.

