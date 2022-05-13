Valorant Masters II & Champions Tournaments Locations Revealed

Riot Games revealed the locations of two new Valorant esports events today as more details came out for the Masters II and Champions Tournaments. First off, the Masters II will be taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark as they will continue to see who is good enough to make it through some of the toughest challenges in the world, as that will take place in July. Meanwhile, the Champions tournament will be headed to Istanbul, Turkey this September to see who will be crowned world champion. You can read more details on both events below as we now slowly wait to see what teams will qualify to be in both.

The best teams from each region's Stage 2 Challenger events will meet in Copenhagen, which will play host to the second Masters event of the season. Set to take place from July 10-24, the tournament will feature twelve teams competing for VCT points, prizes, and glory. We're excited to bring our next international event to a new city and will be announcing additional details about the event in the coming weeks.

Champions is the end-of-year final, assembling the top sixteen teams from around the world to compete for the title of Valorant World Champion. Taking place from September 2-18, the event will feature sixteen teams; ten who will qualify through their performance during the regular season and six through the Last Chance Qualifiers taking place in August. Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete. We're excited to share the initial details of these two events and will be providing more information in the coming weeks.