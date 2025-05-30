Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Releases New Dev Update Addressing Several Player Issues

The Valorant team has released a new developer update this week, bringing about several changes that address multiple player issues

Article Summary Valorant announces major gameplay updates including ability balance and anti-smurfing improvements.

New map enters Competitive queue with reduced RR losses and special incentives for early adoption.

Unreal Engine 5 upgrade and in-game replay system set for release in upcoming patches.

Esports overhaul aims for more open competitions, flexible formats, and regional ecosystem moments.

Riot Games has released a new developer update this week addressing several issues in Valorant tied to the players, as their continued support during the game's Fifth Anniversary. Some of the content they addressed today, which you can see in the video above and the notes they provided below, includes ability balance, smurfing, a new map incentive, and more. When some of these changes will take effect is unknown, but it looks like they're going to be making several changes to the game in short order. Enjoy the video!

Valorant – 2025 Dev Updates

Ability Balance

We're using Valorant's 5th year to take a more holistic look at the game, and examine some of those spaces we've tried to disrupt—or where some abilities are in terms of tuning.

We're iterating in areas like the overall power and counterplay potential for debuffs, ultimates that hit the entire site, and also addressing abilities that just feel below our counterplay bar.

We've already started some of this work with things like the minimap updates, Brimstone's molly audio, Raze's explosion visuals, visual tells for the health state of Deadlock's Barrier Mesh, and we're committing to continuing this kind of work and rolling out these changes regularly.

We'll continue to monitor how VAL is being played along with all of your feedback. We're confident that the changes we're making now and some of the things we're exploring for after Champs will ensure that we're maintaining VAL's core balance between gunplay and abilities. No spoilers though!

New Map Incentive

With Patch 11.00, we're bringing the new map to Competitive queue – day one.

Most players are engaging with the new map for the first time in Competitive already, and we want to better support learning the map in the competitive environment right away.

So during the first patch cycle—which is two weeks—RR losses on the new map will be reduced by 50%. Don't worry – you'll still earn the full 100% when you win.

Player Behavior & Smurfing

We're increasing the barrier to sharing accounts, starting with Multi-Factor Authentication.

Our plan is to require MFA – something like app or SMS verification – primarily for suspicious cases, and we're looking into it for all Competitive accounts.

Our goal is to have more clarity and guardrails around WHO is playing on an account. We're planning to launch this year, with more specific details to come.

Launching later this year, we're adding more visibility into your behavior standing in the game. Here's what we're planning for it to look like – you can see any active warnings or penalties on your account along with what penalties may be coming next if you don't shape up.

Competitive

If you've been looking for a way to rep your squad across VAL, check out Premier in 11.00, Team Tags are coming for players who participate in Weekly Matches – and – we're adding a sick way to recognize those that manage to win the Playoff Tournament.

And at the highest peak of competition, we've got one more update as we lead into Masters Toronto, Pick'Ems are returning! We loved the reception and conversation around Pick'Ems at Champions Seoul and we will be bringing it to all Masters and Champions events from here on out!

UE5

We've been building Valorant in Unreal 4 for well over 10 years, and the time is right to upgrade to Unreal 5! Coming soon in patch 11.02 around the end of July.

The patch on release day will be a significantly large download to change the engine out, so we really appreciate your patience. In the short term, we've gone to great lengths to make sure that the upgrade doesn't disrupt your gameplay, so the game's overall look, feel, and all your crazy lineups should still be similar.

The patch will, however, come with changes that will improve framerate performance, make patch downloads faster in the future, and there will also be a special gun buddy to commemorate the occasion for everyone that logs in while the 11.02 patch is still live!

Replays

Replays will be going live on PC with patch 11.06 in September, with Replays going to Console a bit later this year.

The launch version will enable you to analyze your recently played games on the live patch—starting with your competitive games, and we'll be looking into other modes as we go.

Valorant Esports

The first cycle of team partnerships concludes at the end of next year, giving us a unique opportunity to make larger changes at the start of 2027.

The first goal is more openness. While partnership will remain a key component of our design, we want the VCT to be a bit more open, better bridging the gap between Tier 1 and Tier 2, between professional and community tournaments, and giving more teams the opportunity to compete at bigger stages.

The second goal is more flexibility. We want to design a system that gives us a wider variety of competitions, formats, and event locations across the globe.

And our third goal is to create more ecosystem moments. Events like Masters and Champions have been incredibly valuable because they allow us to bring together all things that make VALORANT special: the game, the sport, the community, the culture. While we think the number of global events is still appropriate, we're looking to create more moments like that, especially at a regional level.

