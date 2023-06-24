Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Valorant

Valorant Reveals Everything Left To Show Off For Episode 7

Riot Games released new details today about Episode 7 of Valorant, including new info on the battle pass and the latest agent, Deadlock.

Riot Games took time over the weekend to release new information for Episode 7 of Valorant, as some new info dropped about their latest agent. The team gave more info on how Deadlock will play, as they seem to be a little more well-rounded with some keen specialties. Meanwhile, Act I for Episode 7 will be introducing an all-new Battle Pass and the Neo Frontier Skinline. The look of them has been inspired by futuristic shapes and designs, giving a very unique look to items like the Composite Phantom and Blush Operator, as well as new items such as the Smoke Maze spray and Pancake Pile-Up. We got more info and a quote below from the team about the content, set to be released on June 27th.

"Norwegian operative Deadlock is Valorant's newest Sentinel, who deploys an array of cutting-edge nanowire to secure the battlefield from even the most lethal assault. No one escapes her vigilant watch, nor survives her unyielding ferocity. Her abilities include:

GravNet (C): EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly. Sonic Sensor (Q): EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected. Barrier Mesh (E): EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement. Annihilation (X): EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

"We had a lot of fun playing with color in this pass. From Blush to Digihex, we found a lot of inspiration in color. We hope everyone finds a skin here that fits their style. As always, with our accessories, we try to find opportunities to create things that we hear our players talking about and laughing about in-game," said Valorant producer Laura Baltzer. "For example, the Smoke Maze spray or Pancake Pile-up are examples of situations we've probably all found ourselves in while playing. For the skinlines in this pass, we were inspired by futuristic shapes and design. Composite and Digihex especially bring a bit of a sci-fi feel to this pass. Overall, we want to continue to make our battle passes feel modern and fresh to give players a variety of colors and styles they can choose to build their collections with."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!