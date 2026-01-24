Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Crawlers
Vampire Crawlers Will Release a Free Demo in February
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors will be getting a free demo next month as part of Steam Next Fest
Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has confirmed that they will be launching a free demo for the game Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors. The demo will be a part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest happening in February, as you'll be able to play a small sample of the title to get a real idea of what this spinoff will play like. Meanwhile, the developers released the first in what will be a series of dev-guided videos going over the title in general, which you can check out here. Enjoy the video, as the demo will arrive on February 23.
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors turns the snowballing thrill of Vampire Survivors into a turbo turn‑based, card‑driven BLOBBER with rogue-lite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!
- Snowballing, Turn‑Based Carnage: Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card's effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite?
- Pick your pace: Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!
- Deck-Building: Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game.
- Dungeon Crawling: Explore dungeons packed with something seldom seen in Vampire Survivors: functioning walls. And then all sorts of unique treasures and interactions. Find the shovel to dig into the next floor, that will most likely take place in the clouds!