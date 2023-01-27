Venomoth Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Crackling Voltage Use this Venomoth Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players during the Helioptile and Tapu Koko-focused Crackling Voltage event live in-game.

The upcoming Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Venomoth in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Venomoth Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Venomoth counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Wing Attack, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Venomoth with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Venomoth can be defeated with one Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Venomoth cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Venomoth, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Venonat.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!