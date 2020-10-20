Verizon Partnership & Exclusive Event Coming To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a series of new partnerships and exclusive events for Pokémon GO this fall, including GrubHub and 7-Eleven Mexico. Now, there is yet another collaboration coming up that will bring special Pokémon, Timed Research, and new avatar items to Pokémon GO trainers with a Verizon-sponsored event.

Here are the details for the Verizon Pokémon GO event, which will take place Saturday, November 7th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time:

Timed Research that will offer Incense, a Star Piece, 100 Mega Charizard Energy, and encounters with Gible, Mawile, Chansey, Spoiny, Swaddle, and Bronzor.

Special Incense-attracted spawns, including Ferroseed with a Shiny chance, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, Unown G & H, Sableye, Patrat, and Minccino.

Ticket redemption begins today and will end at the start of the event. To get your ticket, you must sign up for the Verizon Up app here. Also live today are new outfits for Pokémon GO Avatars, which sport a black mask to avoid all that COVID action and a shirt with the Verizon V. These can be obtained by signing into the Verizon Pokémon GO page, getting a code, and using it at the Niantic Redemption Portal.

The event seems to be identical to the GrubHub Special Weekend happening the next day with the exception of the featured Unown, which will be the Unown V and Z. The Z, in particular, is excessively rare due to how little it has been featured in Safari Zones and GO Fests in the past.

Verizon is expanding its relationship with Niantic beyond this event and Avatars, though, and will be adding:

Verizon-sponsored Gifts coming to Pokémon GO, which fill feature special items and a message from Verizon.

Upcoming Legendary Raids at Verizon Gyms, likely similar to what Baskin-Robbins did with their temporary gyms in Pokémon GO this past September.