Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Lofty Sky Entertainment, Verse VR

Verse VR Has Been Released On Multiple Platforms

Verse VR has been released this week, allowing you to lose yourself in an array of musical and peacful enviroments to explore

Article Summary Verse VR launches on Meta Quest, PC VR, and SteamVR, offering rich musical and cultural experiences.

Immerse yourself in global poetry, art, and traditional music across eight breathtaking VR environments.

Enjoy 28 illustrated poems, 17 music hotspots, and recordings from West African, Chinese, and Middle Eastern artists.

Experience serene landscapes, original performances, and premium visuals in this unique cultural VR journey.

VR developer and publisher Lofty Sky Entertainment has officially released Verse VR across multiple VR platforms this week. This is an interesting title in which they provide you with different musical and environmental experiences, as you essentially immerse yourself in various positions of relaxization as you play. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is live on Meta Quest, PC VR, and SteamVR.

Verse VR

Immerse yourself in vibrant VR landscapes filled with poetry, music, and art, crafted with global cultural creators. Verse VR offers original recordings of traditional music, spoken word, and poetry in their native languages with English translations. Journey through serene settings: relax in a Chinese garden with Tang Dynasty poets, explore mythical ruins inspired by Kahlil Gibran, celebrate in a West African village with traditional storytellers, or unwind to European classical music in a Victorian conservatory.

Trigger stunning, illustrated artworks and 28 spoken word experiences woven into the environments, bringing diverse cultural histories to life. Discover 17 music hotspots, including original recordings exclusive to Verse VR, featuring European, West African, Chinese, and Middle Eastern artists. Explore eight breathtaking environments, each designed with artists rooted in regional traditions. Feel the warmth of an African community, the tranquility of a Chinese garden, and more. (This version features a premium visual quality compared to portable headset versions.) Relax in a world of beauty. Whether seeking a peaceful escape, moments of tranquility, or a connection to global cultural traditions, Verse VR is for you.

28 poems/songs with illustrations (39 in the Deluxe Edition)

Original music from West African, Chinese, and Middle Eastern artists

17 music tracks embedded in the landscapes

A premium visual experience on PC VR (tethered) and Steam

Eight rich environments to explore: the Orchid Pavilion Chinese Garden, Tang Hall, Mali Riverbed and Market, a West African Village, Orphalese (inspired by the works of Kahlil Gibran), Temple of Apollo, the Victorian Conservatory, and the Butterfly Conservatory

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!