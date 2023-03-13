Victoria 3 Releases Melodies For The Masses Update Paradox Interactive has an all-new update for you to experience in Victoria 3 with the addition of Melodies For The Masses.

Paradox Interactive announced a brand new update has been released for Victoria 3 today, as you can experience Melodies For The Masses. This isn't so much of a content update, per se, this is more musical. The update is basically an album's worth of music, which has been turned into a special music pack inspired by "the evolution of peasant and farm life in the 19th century." You'll be getting almost an hour's worth of original music designed to add more of an atmosphere to the game. We have more info on it below as the pack is available right now for $5.

"The age of industrialization is the age of transformation when millions of pastoral workers relocated to factories; a time when the center of national potential moved from the countryside to the cities. Victoria 3 has a new music pack inspired by the romantic yearnings for those simpler days of working on the land. This nearly hour-long collection of original music is a concert honoring the daily struggles and ambitions of the common people."

"The songs tell the story of the evolution of peasant and farm life in the 19th century, as the hard but natural rhythms of life are slowly disrupted by new modes of living as rural workers take risks that promise a better and richer life, colored by the melancholy as the world they knew is gradually transformed. The release of this nearly hour-long collection of original music composed for Victoria 3 is simultaneous with the release of the much-awaited 1.2 update for the game. This update is being released after a month-long open beta process that saw a record-breaking number of Victoria 3 players engage in playtests and deliver feedback. The 1.2 update includes major changes to the trade interface, new military and diplomatic options, and features, along with a brand new music player, and other general improvements."