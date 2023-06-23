Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: aew, AEW Fight Forever, mjf, THQ Nordic, Yuke's Co.

MJF Shows Off The Casino Battle Royale In AEW: Fight Forever

In the latest trailer from THQ Nordic and Yuke's, AEW's own MJF gives us a brief look at the Casino Battle Royale mode in AEW: Fight Forever. The current AEW champion is the perfect person to chat about the mode, considering he's won it three times and walked off with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which has become a signature of his career in the company. The trailer is brief and filled with all the MJF insults you would expect from him at this point, but it does give a little clarity as to how the mode will look and feel, which seems like it would be complete chaos and fun for you and three of your friends battling it out. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on PC and consoles on June 29th.

"Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke's, AEW: Fight Forever is the first video game officially licensed by All Elite Wrestling. The best of the best from the AEW talent roster means players can look forward to playing as some of the most legendary wrestlers to enter the ring, plus all-new, high-flying AEW talent! AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic, arcade-wrestler feel with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves! Fight Forever features more than ten different gameplay modes. Match types include Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, PLUS online modes!"

"AEW: Fight Forever is already being recognized for its retro approach to design, which includes hand-crafted animations and a nostalgic arcade feel. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, and Casino Battle Royale, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types, and some good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun await."

