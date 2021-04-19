Warframe Announces Plans To Celebrate Its Eighth Anniversary

Digital Extremes revealed new details today of what they'll be doing to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Warframe starting this week. Along with some special merch that you can purchase from their shop, there's not a ton happening this time around compared to previous years. The next four weeks will be holding special challenges that serve as Credits Booster attempts that you can make with your friends and fellow Tenno. Not to mention a new contest you can enter using your capturing skills. We got details below for you to learn what the next month of celebration has in store.

Connect With Your Friends

The free Dex Rhino Skin is just the beginning. During the following month, in-game Weekly Alerts will activate to give players the chance to earn cool Dex-style gear, fashion frame accessories, and items from the past seven years. Gear up with new custom accessories, show off your styling new Fashion Frame, and have fun! Additionally, Call of the Tempestarii is now live across all platforms. Players who return for the live event will be able to experience a new Quest, the Railjack system revamp and the new Warframe, Sevagoth. The Weekly Alert schedule runs as follows:

Week of April 19th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin

Week of April 26th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana

Week of May 3rd: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Liset Skin

Week of May 10th: 3 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle, Dex Raksaka Armor

Create With Your Warframe Community

Whether you're new or a veteran, there has never been a better time to make friends or celebrate with teammates. Have you ever wished you had someone to witness the hard-fought defeat of an impossible boss? Now is the time to capture that moment! Starting today, Tenno can choreograph epic team moments of stylish action as they crush tough-to-beat foes in the Squad Take-Down Contest. Use the easy-to-access Captura (screen-capture tool) to share your best moments with us. If you're good enough, the first-place squad each will receive Octavia Prime. We'll also offer awards for 2nd through 5th place, too!