Warframe Launches Onto PS5 On November 26th

Digital Extremes revealed this week that we'll be seeing Warframe make its way over to the PlayStation 5 on November 26th. Yes, on Thanksgiving Day, you can jump into the game and engage with players through cross-generational play as this version will work with PS4 players. What's more, PS5 and PS4 owners can celebrate by downloading the free exclusive PlayStation Plus Booster Pack, which contains a new Sedai Obsidian Syandana. This design jas been inspired by the new DualSense Controller and comes with an Experience Booster, in-game Currency Booster, Credits, and Premium Credits. You can read more about the Ps5 version below and see a trailer highlighting all the action.

The all new Enhanced Renderer introduces dynamic lighting in unprecedented ways to Warframe. From the neon underbelly of Fortuna, to our newest landscape on the Infested moon of Deimos… there's no better place to see the stunning differences. The light from the sun now casts long shadows through the trees, foliage creates dynamic shadows as players stalk through it, and the reflections of the dense Cetus market can be seen across each Warframe as they stroll through.

A game-wide texture remaster adds new levels of detail and enhanced color throughout the experience and reduces the space Warframe will take up on players' hard drive! This new hardware generation delivers on the promise of cooperative team-play by giving squads around the world one of their most desired features: cross-generation play! For PS4 and PS5 owners, this means Tenno can move seamlessly between platforms, playing with teammates regardless if they're on PS4 or PS5. Gamers' profiles and progress will be saved and will follow them as they move onto PS5.

Progress Activities will show you exactly how close you are to earning a Trophy, while Challenge Activities will get you right into the action with no need to load the game. The first will be a Sanctuary Onslaught Challenge, with more to come! At launch using the PS5's Adaptive Triggers, players will experience the impact of every shot fired with each trigger pull, bringing a new level of immersion and thrill to your actions without comprising the tight, fast, fluid and responsive controls that you can only get in