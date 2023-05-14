Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Shows Off New Gameplay Trailer Get a better look at the Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun gameplay trailer, as the game will be released next week.

Focus Entertainment and developer Auroch Digital have released a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, revealing more of the FPS gameplay. This trailer basically gives you everything you could possibly want from a game like this, as you'll pick up on the old-school vibes immediately while you tear through endless hordes of enemies with your boltgun. The trailer shows off about two minutes' worth of footage, giving you a pretty clear idea of what you'll need to do and accomplish in the game in order to succeed on your mission of heroics and blasting! Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom, as the game is still set to be released on May 23rd for PC and all three major consoles.

"Step into the ceramite-armored boots of a mighty, battle-hardened Space Marine — charge, shoot, and chainsword your way through the ruinous forces of Chaos in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Unleash your holy arsenal to purge the creatures of darkness in an implacable pixel bloodbath! Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay, and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90's retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels, and blood. Run, jump, and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!"