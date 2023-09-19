Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Rogue Trader, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Arrives This December

OWlcat Games confirmed the official release date of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as we'll see the game drop in December.

Owlcat Games has finally revealed the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the game will drop this December. The team decided to do the proper thing, and that was to provide the date its own trailer, as we got a new look at the gameplay ahead, as well as parts of the story you'll encounter as a Rogue Trader in some of the lesser-seen parts of the Warhammer 40K universe. You can check that out below, as the game will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on December 7, 2023.

"Traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship, traveling between a multitude of systems across the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous area of space in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Despite being considered a backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void filled with prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout the entire sector, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it."

"Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue that might include holy warriors, twisted psykers and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to gather ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their personal journeys, changing their destinies forever. Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged turn-based combat system. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough – use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader rule set allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!