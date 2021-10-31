Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall To Come Out Mid-November

Carbon Studio revealed when they'll finally be releasing Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall, and it's happening sooner than expected. The game is now set to set to be released on Steam VR, Oculus, and Viveport (all PC) on November 17, 2021. What's more, after the company held what they call "a huge success" of the Closed Beta this past September, they decided to run a second Closed Beta for players to try out the VR experience for themselves. This time around you'll get to try out all of the changes and improvements they applied after the first run, which was implemented from feedback. You can find out more about the second beta on their website, but in the meantime, check out the latest trailer below.

Battle the forces of Nighthaunt in this VR-exclusive action-adventure Warhammer Age Of Sigmar game. Wield the iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum and deliver Sigmar's justice using motion-based abilities and magic across the Realm of Death. Become a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren's lost souls. Walk the Realm of Death and engage the dreaded Nighthaunt using the iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum with immersive motion-based abilities and magic. Failure is not an option. Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Tempestfall's campaign begins following the devastating event noted in history as the Necroquake in the Realm of Death, also called Shyish. This massive explosion of dark magic has triggered the Nighthaunt forces to rise all across the Mortal Realms. In response, a retinue of Stormcast Eternals – the embodiment of Sigmar's wrath made manifest and gifted with superhuman speed, strength, and endurance – has been specially assembled. The quest to lead this retinue and investigate this new threat to the Mortal Realms and the dangerous task of a hands-on investigation in Shyish falls to you, Lord-Arcanum Castor Stormscryer.

