Wartorn Confirms Early Access Release Date For Mid-June

Wartorn has revealed a new gameplay video for the game Wartorn, while also confirming the game's Early Access release date

Article Summary Wartorn's Early Access is set for mid-June, unveiling thrilling squad-based roguelite gameplay.

Experience dynamic combat with elemental forces: ignite tar, electrify water, and more.

Explore destructible environments, create unpredictable skirmishes in a visually stunning realm.

Strategize with Wartorn's slow-time feature, making complex scenarios accessible and personal.

Indie game developer and publisher Stray Kite Studios revealed the Early Access release date for Wartorn. In case you haven't checked the game out, this is a new single-player squad-based roguelite where you play as sis sisters who have been driven from their home, and now need to survive on a set of islands that are currently in conflict. The team confirmed the Early Access date will be June 17 for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but until then, enjoy the latest gameplay video here.

Wartorn

Set in a fantasy realm torn apart by extremism and the unraveling of ancient bonds, Wartorn follows an extended family as they fight to reunite and survive. Players will make tough decisions, from choosing who gets fed to deciding which lives can be saved, all while confronting the moral quandaries of violence and sacrifice.

Dynamic Combat: Wartorn's dynamic combat system lets you harness elemental forces like fire, water, and lightning, which interact in exciting ways to create unique tactical opportunities. Ignite tar to engulf enemies, amplify electric shocks with water, or douse flames to shift the tide of battle.

Destructible Environments: The game's physics-driven destruction ensures that no two encounters play out the same, adding layers of depth and unpredictability to every skirmish.

Unique Progression System: The roguelite progression system rewards players for perseverance, offering heirlooms, hero upgrades, and new abilities that carry forward with each run.

The roguelite progression system rewards players for perseverance, offering heirlooms, hero upgrades, and new abilities that carry forward with each run. Beautiful Aesthetic: Wartorn's world is visually compelling, with heroes, enemy mobs, and its magical lands rendered with incredible attention to detail. The painterly aesthetic adds a gorgeous layer to the experience, even during moments of brutality and tragedy.

Slow Down Time: With the slow-time feature, even the most complex scenarios are accessible, allowing players to pause the chaos and issue precise commands, adapting gameplay to suit their pace.

