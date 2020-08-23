We Review The PowerA Nano Controller For Nintendo Switch

A short time ago we were sent a brand new gaming controller to try out as PowerA revealed the Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. The company has released a number of officially licensed Nintendo products over the years that we've had a chance to scope out, and many of them work really well with the console and serve the purpose of their design well. But what would this specific controller have to offer that a regular Pro Controller doesn't? We tested it out for a bit and here's what we found.

So first and foremost, the design of this thing is smaller than a standard controller. In fact, if I had to put a phrase to it, I would say it looks like a kid's controller. Now that's not necessarily a bad thing, all they've really done is shrink it down by about a fifth of the regular size and make things more compact. You still have all the controls you normally would have, as well as extra buttons we'll go into in a moment. The thumbsticks have indents in them to make it easier on the thumbs when moving about, the ABXY buttons are raised up a bit for better definition, the D-Pad and system buttons have been given this treatment as well. The L and R buttons are great, as well as the Z buttons which have been given a bit more definition. Plus, two AG buttons underneath and a programming button for controller mapping options if you wish.

The controller does not have a battery case, which is a great bonus as it is chargeable. It does come with a 6' charging cord, however, it uses the same C-USB input as other Switch controllers so you can charge it using almost every controller cord that it comes with one. As far as playability, it works just as well as a regular Switch controller, doing everything you need it to do and then some. The real power comes from the mapping options as you can customize it to operate however you wish with little to no issue. Sometimes the game in question might give you a hard time, but for the most part, it works really well. The controller also comes with a small pouch with a drawstring to make it more portable than your average-sized controller.

Overall, this is an awesome little controller for the Switch. The big selling points for it are the mapping and the portability, as well as the size of it. For people with bigger hands, this may be a bit of an inconvenience. But I see this more as a controller for younger kids to use so they can grow into using the bigger controllers when their hands grow. As well as an on-the-go controller to match the portability of the Switch itself. The controller currently sells for $50, so chapter than some Pro Controllers on the market. It makes for a great option if you're looking for something just a little different.