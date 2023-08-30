Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Paldea, pokemon

What Do You Want From The Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound Season?

Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound is launching in just two days. What would you want to see from Niantic's next season of gameplay?

Pokémon GO Trainers, we are now just two days away from the end of the current Season of Hidden Gems. That means that on September 1st, the new Season will begin. It has been confirmed that the Season is called Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound and will include unique, exciting elements. Confirmed reveals include the reveal of Paldean species for the first time in the game as well as Charmander Community Day Classic. Below, I will break down what I'd personally like to see from Adventures Abound. In the comments, list what you hope Niantic rolls out in this as-of-yet mysterious Season.

So, we know that Paldea is coming… but we don't know to what extent it will be revealed. So far, we have seen teasers for the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as their ultimate evolutions, Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval. While I hope that we will see more than just the Paldean Starters, I absolutely don't want to see a full region reveal. I like the idea of Pokémon GO switching things, but I think a focused drop themed to a special idea would be best. That way, we can see Niantic then switch back to the normal rollout with Galar queued up next.

Tier Three Raids need fresh blood. I'd love to see more frequent Kleavor features, as well as other Hisuian species becoming go-to Tier Three bosses.

Speaking of Raids, it feels like it's about time for the Ultra Beasts to get their Shiny releases. If we get an Ultra Beasts-focused Season here one year after last year's debut of these unusual Pokémon at the end of Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Global, it would be fun to see the returning Ultra Beasts shine and the rest of the Ultra Beasts revealed.

Finally? We're now just two Seasons away from the expected Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh, where we're likely to see the Shiny release of all remaining Sinnoh species. Will we be seeing Arceus and the remaining Sinnoh Mythicals before then, or will we see a change to the structure of these Tour events to tease these major releases out to future GO Fests? I'd love to see at least Arceus this Season so we can get Shiny Arceus raids during 2024's first major ticketed event.

