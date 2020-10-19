What Happened To Pseudo-Legendary Community Days In Pokémon GO?

Community Days used to be far more predictable in Pokémon GO. Generally, the monthly event was meant to serve as the Shiny release for starter Pokémon like Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle; hyper-popular Pokémon like Pikachu and Eevee; and pseudo-Legendary Pokémon like Dragonite, Metagross, Salamence, and Tyranitar. This led to the expectation that certain rare Pokémon that evolve into pseudo-Legendaries, like Gible and Deino, would receive Community Days. However, Niantic has brought that expectation down with a year of pattern-breaking choices, voting systems with limited options, and spotlighted Pokémon that have already had an in-game Shiny release. However, there is still a chance that these Pokémon may get their Community Days. Let's take a look at the pseudo-Legendaries of Pokémon GO's future.

"Pseudo-Legendary" is a fan-created term meant to classify Pokémon that, in the main series games, have stats that set them apart from others, including a three-stage evolution line, 1,250,000 experience at level 100, and a base stat of 600. This power translates to Pokémon GO, as you'll see in the breakdown of the game's pseudo-Legendaries below.

Dragonite: The first pseudo-Legendary, Dratini Community Day took place on February 24th, 2018, and gave Dragonite the exclusive Charged Attack of Draco Meteor.

Tyranitar: The powerhouse of Generation Two. Larvitar Community Day took place on June 15th, 2018, and gave Tyranitar the exclusive Fast Attack of Smack Down. Because of this, it has been a champion raid attacker since the introduction of raids in Pokémon GO.

Metagross: The raids and PVP meta would never be the same after this. Beldum Community Day took place on October 21st, 2018, and gave Metaross the exclusive Charged Attack of Meteor Mash. This move has since become a favorite for Elite TM users.

Salamence: Another Dragon/Flying-type heavy-hitter, Bagon Community Day took place on April 13th, 2019, and gave Salamence the exclusive Charged Attack of Outrage.

Garchomp: Garchomp, the Sinnoh Dragon/Ground-type that evolves from the infamously rare Gible, has not received a Community Day. This is the pattern breaker, as its Shiny was released as a surprise in December 2019. Soon after, Niantic shifted Community Days to the current non-pattern we're seeing now.

Hydreigon: It's the rarest Unova spawn. As a Dark/Dragon-type that evolves from Deino, this would be a favorite choice among Pokémon GO trainers for Community Day due to the rarity of this Pokémon in eggs and in the wild. Deino was the subject of a controversial Shiny release during Dragon Week this summer due to its limited availability.

Future unreleased pseudo-Legendaries: Goodra, Kommo-o, Dragapult.