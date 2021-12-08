What's The Difference Between Pokémon GO: Tour Johto Gold & Silver?

Just like last year's Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, this year's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will task players with picking one of two routes. Inspired by the original GameBoy games, trains will pick either the Gold Version or the Silver Version. Let's get into the details as to what the differences will be between these two.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic explained what goes into this choice:

Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will feature different versions of the ticketed experience, each with version-exclusive Pokémon. To complete the event's Collection Challenges, you'll need to trade with friends who have the other event version. Version-exclusive Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during event hours. Additionally, you'll have a greater chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokémon depending on which version you choose, as outlined below. Once you choose your event version, you can't change it, so pick carefully! Note that you'll pick your version closer to the event date, so don't worry about choosing right now.

Here is what the Gold Version will offer:

Gold Version–exclusive Pokémon: Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine will be attracted to Incense.

Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine will be attracted to Incense. Gold Version players will need to trade with Silver Version players to obtain: Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy.

Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy. Species with a boosted Shiny rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh.

I think I'm going to have to go gold on the strength of Shuckle alone!

Here is what the Silver Version will offer:

Silver Version–exclusive Pokémon: Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy will be attracted to Incense.

Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy will be attracted to Incense. Silver Version players will need to trade with Silver Version players to obtain: Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine.

Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine. Species with a boosted Shiny rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Ledyba, Cleffa, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Delibird, Skarmory, Houndour, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia.

Which will you pick?