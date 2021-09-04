When Will Meloetta Get Its Wide Release In Pokémon GO?

The annual release of Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO has become a tradition. The year's Mythical of choice will release first at GO Fest via the event's Special Research. Then, a couple of months later, generally in September, everyone receives a free Special Research that ends one of two ways: trainers who did not get that Mythical at GO Fest will be rewarded with an encounter with that Mythical at the end of the research, while trainers who did get the Mythical at GO Fest will simply receive Candy for that Pokémon at the end of the questline. This has happened for four years in a row now, with Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini. However, we have yet to receive information as to when the wide release via Special Research of GO Fest 2021's Mythical Pokémon Meloetta (in her Aria forme) will be.

First, I don't think Pokémon GO trainers who didn't participate in GO Fest 2021 should panic. I do believe Niantic is trying something a bit different out here but that we'll still get the wide release of Meloetta as always. GO Fest 2021 was a bit odd in that Day One focused on Meloetta but Day Two and the entirety of Ultra Unlock 2021 alluded to a new Mythical with Hoopa. Now, as the Season of Mischief begins, Niantic has debuted a season-long Special Research that will include a Hoopa encounter for us tomorrow. There is reason to believe too that the Research may actually end with an encounter with Hoopa's other forme, Hoopa Unbound.

Basically, I believe that we're simply seeing Niantic follow through on their Hoopa storyline first. This is likely because many more people will have played GO Fest 2021 due to the ticket affordability and its accessibility as a remote event. I'd expect the wide release of Meloetta to those who missed GO Fest to come before the end of the year or, at the latest, early 2021. No matter what happens, Niantic offering this encounter to players is a staple of Pokémon GO and they will certainly follow through.