When Will Paldean Wooper Arrive In Pokémon GO?

Later this year, the Pokémon world will grow with the reveal of a brand-new region: Paldea. Paldea will bring forth a new generation of Pokémon, including new Pokémon entirely and region-based variations on species we have already seen. The first Paldean regional variant that has been revealed is Paldean Wooper. Paldean Wooper is categorized as a "Poison Fish Pokémon​" with a Poison/Ground​-typing. Paldea will be revealed through the main series games Scarlet & Violet, but many fans are wondering when we will see Paldean species arrive in Niantic Labs' mobile game, Pokémon GO.

First, here is what the official Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet website had to say about Paldean Wooper:

They Live on the Land and Cover Their Bodies with a Poisonous Film​ In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. But it seems after losing in a struggle for territory, they began living in bogs on land.​To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film. Powerful Poisonous Liquid Emits from Their Tough Gills These Wooper's gills have hardened thanks to living on land for so long. Their bodies are heavy and they move slowly, but they can protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills.​You may see poisoned Pokémon in areas where these Wooper live.

So what about Pokémon GO? We are still in the middle of the Alola reveal, and Galar is next in line. However, things are no longer as simple as generational reveals. Amidst the Alola reveal, we have been getting Hisuian species the same year that Hisui was revealed in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We saw Alolan and Galarian regional variants revealed significantly before their full region reveals as promotion for the main series games. We even saw narrative-based reasons in GO for receiving Galarian Pokémon early, tying the release of a small Galarian wave to Hoopa playing with time and space. All of this is to say that I strongly believe we will see Paldean Pokémon in GO before a full Paldea reveal. I'd expect that we'd see our first Paldean regional variant shortly after, if not coinciding with, the release of the game. Absolute latest, by the time we get the first DLC.