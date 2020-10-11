Where in the World to Find Regional Pokémon in Pokémon GO

With Pokémon GO, Niantic set out to create a game that made people feel like they were catching and battling Pokémon in real life. As a part of these efforts, certain species will only come out during weather that correlates to their typing. Other species will nest and can be found in large quantities in these nesting areas such as parks and beaches. Certain areas are biomes with, for instance, Grass-type Pokémon more likely to spawn in certain areas of New York, while Ground-type Pokémon may be more likely to spawn frequently in areas of California's biome. One of the most interesting aspects of Pokémon GO's real-world integration is regional Pokémon that can only be found in certain areas of the world. Here is a breakdown of the regional species from each Generation and where to find them.

Kanto

These Pokémon have, at some point, all been featured out of the region during events, such as the 2019 Ultra Bonus where they were available in eggs. All four of these have their Shiny forms unlocked.

#83: Farfetch'd (Kanto form): Eastern Asia

#115: Kangaskan: Australia

#122: Mr. Mime: Europe

#128: Tauros: North America

Johto

This is the generation with the least regional Pokémon. Neither has been released in their Shiny forms.

#214: Heracross: Mexico, Centra and South America, and some places in the far south of North America including select spots of Florida and Texas

#222: Corsola: Exclusive to tropical regions along the Equator

Hoenn

Here's where Niantic started to go wild. Many of these have been featured out of the region during events, but here is where the Hoenn regional Pokémon can be found outside of special times:

#313: Volbeat: Europe, Asia, and Australia (Shiny available)

#314: Illumise: The Americas and Africa (Shiny available)

#324: Torkoal: India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

#335: Zangoose: Europe, Asia, Australia (Shiny available)

#336: Seviper: The Americas and Africa (Shiny available)

#337: Lunatone: Western Hemisphere, known to switch (Shiny available)

#338: Solrock: Eastern Hemisphere, known to switch (Shiny available)

#357: Tropius: Africa, Malta, Levant region of Asia, and parts of Spain

#369: Relicanth: New Zealand and Fiji

Sinnoh

This was the first set of Regional Pokémon to introduce Regional Legendaries. Also, the regionals Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are the only Legendaries in the game that spawn in the wild as of yet… though they are the rarest of the rare.

#417: Pachirisu: Canada, Russia, and Alaska

#422: Pink Shellos: West of the Meridian

#422: Blue Shellos: East of the Meridian

#439: Mime Jr.: Europe, and it's Egg-exclusive… ouch (Shiny available)

#441: Chatot: Southern Hemisphere

#455: Carnivine: South Eastern United States

#480: Uxie: Asia-Pacific region

#481: Mesprit: Africa, Europe, Middle East, India

#482: Azelf: The Americas and Greenland

Unova

The latest Generation of species added to Pokémon GO hasn't even finished rolling out and it already has a huge list of Legendaries.

#511: Pansage: Asia-Pacific region

#513: Pansear: Africa, Europe, Middle East, India

#515: Panpour: The Americas and Greenland

#538: Throh: The Americas and Africa

#539: Sawk: Europe, Asia, Australia

#550: Red-Stripe Basculin: Eastern Hemisphere

#550: Blue-Stripe Basculin: Western Hemisphere

#556: Maractus: Southern Unite States (including parts of Florida like with Heracross), Central America, Caribbean, South America

#561: Sigilyph: Egypt and Greece

#626: Bouffalant: New York and surrounding areas

#631: Heatmor: Americas and Africa (Shiny available)

#632: Durant: Europe, Asia, Australia (Shiny available)

Remember to only travel to these regions at a time when it is safe. There's no reason to ever risk your health for Pokémon GO. Everything that was once unavailable in this game becomes, at some point, attainable. After years of going with empty spaces in their Kanto PokéDex, American players found themselves mass transferring Mr. Mimes and Kangaskans during the Ultra Bonus. These may be rare now but hunt with safety and have fun, because the whole reason these exist in the first place is for the real-life whimsy and adventure that makes Pokémon GO more than just a game.