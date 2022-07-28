Whiscash Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022
The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Whiscash in Tier Three raids as a solo player.
Top Whiscash Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Whiscash counters as such:
- Shadow Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Mega Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Zarude – Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Shadow Alolan Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Sky Forme Shaymin – Hidden Power, Grass Knot
- Shadow Tangrowth – Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Shadow Victreebel – Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Shadow Shiftry – Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Whiscash with efficiency.
- Tapu Bulu – Bullet Seet, Grass Knot
- Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Power Whip
- Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Knot
- Alolan Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Sceptile – Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Breloom – Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Tangrowth – Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Celebi – Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm
- Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Whiscash can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure to go in with the top counters suited to their best moves.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest using Pinap Berries to attempt to increase the amount of Barboach Candy you bring in.
Shiny Odds
Whiscash cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Whiscash, you must catch a Shiny Barboach.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!