Whiscash Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Whiscash in Tier Three raids as a solo player.

Top Whiscash Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Whiscash counters as such:

Shadow Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Mega Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Zarude – Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Sky Forme Shaymin – Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Shadow Tangrowth – Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Victreebel – Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Shiftry – Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Whiscash with efficiency.

Tapu Bulu – Bullet Seet, Grass Knot

Xurkitree – Thunder Shock, Power Whip

Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Alolan Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Sceptile – Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Breloom – Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Tangrowth – Vine Whip, Power Whip

Celebi – Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Exeggutor – Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Whiscash can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure to go in with the top counters suited to their best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest using Pinap Berries to attempt to increase the amount of Barboach Candy you bring in.

Shiny Odds

Whiscash cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Whiscash, you must catch a Shiny Barboach.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!