Who Should I Power Up In Pokémon GO: Metagross

Stardust is one of the most valuable assets in Pokémon GO. It can be used for trades, powering up Pokémon, and using the new Form Change mechanic. While there are definite benefits to saving your Stardust and hitting a personal goal of a minimum amount of Stardust to keep, the fact remains that when put to use, this resource can dramatically increase your abilities as a trainer. In this Who Should I Power Up in Pokémon GO? series, I will spotlight species that are useful in various aspects of the game, exploring their moveset, strengths, and why they'd be a good bet to power up. In this first installment, we will take a look Metagross.

Pokémon: Metagross

Metagross Typing: Steel/Psychic-type

Steel/Psychic-type Dex entry: Metagross is the result of two Metang achieving fusion. When hunting, this Pokémon pins the prey to the ground under its massive body. It then eats the helpless victim using the large mouth on its stomach.

Metagross is strong against : Fairy-types, Ice-types, Rock-types.

: Fairy-types, Ice-types, Rock-types. Metagross is weak against : Dark-types, Ghost-types, Ground-types, Fire-types

: Dark-types, Ghost-types, Ground-types, Fire-types Raids: Metagross is one of the best raid counters in Pokémon GO. It routinely tops the charts against Pokémon. It is most often used against Kyurem, Regirock, and Xerneas.

Metagross is one of the best raid counters in Pokémon GO. It routinely tops the charts against Pokémon. It is most often used against Kyurem, Regirock, and Xerneas. Moves: Fast: Bullet Punch is Metagross's ideal Fast Attack. Charged: Metagross benefits most from Meteor Mash as its Charged Attack. If you plan to use it in GO Battle League as well, unlock Earthquake as its second move. This defends it against other Metagross as well as Pokémon like Excadrill. Psychic is only useful for Metagross if you're using it in GO Battle League to bait shields. Do not suit your Metagross with Flash Cannon.

Other: While it doesn't top the meta, I have personally has success with Metagross in Master League.

VERDICT: Metagross is one of the most worthy Pokémon of your Stardust in the entire game. An elite attacker, this is a species that you'd hate to go against unless you have one of your own to fight back against it.

