Who Should I Power Up In Pokémon GO: Salamence

Stardust is one of the most valuable assets in Pokémon GO. It can be used for trades, powering up Pokémon, and using the new Form Change mechanic. While there are definite benefits to saving your Stardust and hitting a personal goal of a minimum amount of Stardust to keep, the fact remains that when put to use, this resource can dramatically increase your abilities as a trainer. In this Who Should I Power Up in Pokémon GO? series, I will spotlight species that are useful in various aspects of the game, exploring their moveset, strengths, and why they'd be a good bet to power up. In this installment, we will take a look Salamence.

Pokémon: Salamence

Salamence Typing: Dragon/Flying-type

Dragon/Flying-type Dex entry:

Salamence is strong against : Dragon-types

: Dragon-types Salamence is vulnerable to : Fairy-types, Dragon-types, Ice-types (Double weakness), Rock-types

: Fairy-types, Dragon-types, Ice-types (Double weakness), Rock-types Raids: Salamence is comparable to Dragonite as an elite raid counter against Dragon-types. However, note that Salamence is also vulnerable to Dragon-types. Thus is the kamikaze effect of this Pokémon's typing.

Salamence is comparable to Dragonite as an elite raid counter against Dragon-types. However, note that Salamence is also vulnerable to Dragon-types. Thus is the kamikaze effect of this Pokémon's typing. Moves: Fast: Dragon Tail is Salamence's ideal Fast Attack. Charged: Salamence benefits most from Outrage as its Charged Attack. This is its Community Day move and you will need an Elite TM to unlock that move. Salamence has other spicy move choices to put into its second Charged Attack slot. Fire Blast offers good coverage to Ice-types in PVP but note that Ice-types will likely eat through your Salamence before you can deploy it. Using this move will be a "You're going down with me" kind of tactic. Another good Charged Attack option is Hydro Pump, which will defend against Rock-types.

Other: Salamence's Fire-type and Water-type Charged Attack options could make it hard to defend against in PVP.

VERDICT: While Rayquaza is the reigning king of Dragon-types, Salamence is right up there with Dragonite as a worthy Pokémon to have on your team.

