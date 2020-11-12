Lake Trio & Friendship Events Found In Pokémon GO Code

Two new events were found in the code of Pokémon GO that suggests that certain long-absent, regional Legendary Pokémon may be returning to raids soon. What trainers are wondering, however, is if this means that they will be able to access these regionals with remote raid invites. Let's check out this whole situation as it unfolds.

The Pokéminers of Silph Road found the following in a recent Pokémon GO datamine:

group_seasonal

Holiday

This matches the coding for the avatar clothing items added for the Halloween 2020 event, but this is no big news. There will be, as there always is, new clothing items for the Holiday 2020 event.

What is news, however, is the code found referencing upcoming events in Pokémon GO:

home_event_name

Pokémon HOME Event

This one, we knew about. Niantic announced back in September that, when Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME connectivity goes live, there will be an event to celebrate that adds Shiny Meltan back into the game. GO/HOME connectivity has been live for two days now and there has been no word of this new event but, with the current Animation Week 2020 event wrapping up tonight, it's a safe bet that this will start soon.

lake_trio_event_name

Lake Legends Event

Here's the juiciest bit. The Lake Trio consists of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie, three Legendary Pokémon that are spread out over the world, locked to different regions. These have been out of raids since the September 2019 Ultra Bonus event and are, as the only Legendaries that can spawn on the map, very rare in the wild. While the prospect of these region-locked Legendaries returning to raids with remote raid invites active is an exciting one, it might be smart to temper your expectations a bit.

Earlier this year, this was found in the code.

RESOURCE ID: invitations_not_available_special_desc

TEXT: You cannot invite friends to Raid Battles against certain Legendary, regional, or event Pokémon. RESOURCE ID: invitations_not_available_special_title

TEXT: Cannot Invite Friends to This Raid

Hopefully, with restrictions tightening around the world in certain areas, Niantic won't apply this restriction to the Lake Trio. As information comes out from official channels, we will report.

Finally, one more event was found in the code, though there is no information yet to be had:

event_friendship_2020

12 Days of Friendship