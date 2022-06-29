Wild West Dynasty Releases Brand New Teaser Trailer

Toplitz Productions and Moon Punch Studio released a brand new teaser trailer today for their upcoming western title, Wild West Dynasty. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is going to be an open-world title that will blend survival with roleplaying together while also adding a bit of city builder to the mix. It will be up to you to help found, sustain, grow, and keep safe a new settlement in the west thriving as those who make their way out to you try to find a new life and happiness in the middle of the desert. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but you can enjoy the latest trailer showing off some of the gameplay down below.

Inspired by classic Western movies, Wild West Dynasty invites players into the iconic times of pioneers, gunslingers and outlaws. Survive the harsh environment, find a place to settle, build a ranch, raise a family and eventually become one of the most famous real estate tycoons the Wild West has ever seen. But be careful: The more fame and respect you garner, the more you'll be in the crosshairs of outlaws. There are a million ways to die in the West! Can you avoid them all or will your legacy diminish before it even started? With a deep as well as engaging story, an added focus on action, an extensive building system with enhanced resource management, an open character development and the largest world in franchise history yet, Wild West Dynasty takes the beloved gameplay into new territory. Experience the Wild West either in first person or third person perspective

Expansive story with dozens of missions, branching dialogue and consequences

Create your own Dynasty which will last for decades and shape the Wild West like never before

Vast open world with multiple environments, each filled with dangers, treasures, secrets and lots of space to realize your city-building dreams

Survive in the unforgiving wilderness with scorching mid-day temperatures, freezing cold nights and dangerous wildlife

From rags to riches: Start as a settler, build your own ranch and expand it to a prosperous town

Explore abandoned mines and cave systems

Multi-layered skilltree with a unique mix of Roleplaying, Survival, Life Simulation, Resource Management and City Builder

Explore the open world with its stunning vistas on horseback

Allocate workers and manage resources as well as trade routes so your settlement can prosper