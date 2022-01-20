Will Hisuian Species Come To Pokémon TCG In Paradigm Trigger?

Fans of Pokémon TCG often learn about upcoming Japanese expansions when new trademarks are filed. Today, a trademark for the title Paradigm Trigger was filed… and it happened on a day where a huge and shocking collection of Husiuan regional variants were leaked to arrive in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Could this be related?

Here is an updated list of what we currently know is coming to the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG:

February 2022: Battle Legion is confirmed as a special set. No cards have been revealed from the set yet, but we do know that there will be associated decks that include a Lucario VSTAR and a Darkrai VSTAR. This will be the second release of the year after Star Birth, which came out earlier this year and introduced the VSTAR mechanic in a set that focuses on Arceus and Charizard.

Battle Legion is confirmed as a special set. No cards have been revealed from the set yet, but we do know that there will be associated decks that include a Lucario VSTAR and a Darkrai VSTAR. This will be the second release of the year after Star Birth, which came out earlier this year and introduced the VSTAR mechanic in a set that focuses on Arceus and Charizard. Unconfirmed, thought to be early Spring 2022: Two trademarks have been filed for sets called Time Gazer and Space Juggler. The Sinnoh theme continues in the Pokémon TCG as these names blatantly suggest Palkia and Dialga as the set mascots.

Two trademarks have been filed for sets called Time Gazer and Space Juggler. The Sinnoh theme continues in the Pokémon TCG as these names blatantly suggest Palkia and Dialga as the set mascots. Unconfirmed, thought to be later in Spring 2022: Trademarks have been filed for Dark Phantasm and Lost Abyss. It is currently expected that these sets will focus on Darkrai and Giratina.

Trademarks have been filed for Dark Phantasm and Lost Abyss. It is currently expected that these sets will focus on Darkrai and Giratina. Unconfirmed, thought to be early Summer 2022: Back in Fall 2021, we learned of a trademark for Incandescent Arcana. Could this focus on either the Lake Trio or Cresselia? Potentially both?

Back in Fall 2021, we learned of a trademark for Incandescent Arcana. Could this focus on either the Lake Trio or Cresselia? Potentially both? Unconfirmed, thought to be early Summer 2022: Today, the trademark for Paradigm Trigger was discovered. It's quite interesting that on the same day this new set title was discovered, the Hisuian regional variants of many Pokémon leaked including Hisui Palkia, Dialga, Typhlosion, Sneasel, Weavile, Samurott, and more. What could trigger a new paradigm more than if this set signaled the Pokémon TCG's shift in focus from the Sinnoh region of now to the Hisuian region of the past?