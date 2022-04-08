Will VSTAR Universe Be Pokémon TCG Japan's High-Class Set in 2022?

Early information about upcoming Pokémon TCG sets is often uncovered when Japan files trademarks. This is generally the first time we hear the name of a Japanese set. This week, it was revealed that the Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG has filed a trademark for a set titled VSTAR Universe. If the title VSTAR Universe brings to mind last year's Japanese high-class set VMAX Climax, you aren't alone. The current theory among fans is that VSTAR Universe will be Japan's high-class set for the end of 2022. Even if you just collect English-language Pokémon TCG cards, this is worth keying into, as we can often glean information about upcoming English releases from upcoming Japan releases. High-class sets are mostly reprint sets with huge Secret Rare sections that come to the English-language Pokémon TCG in interesting ways. 2021's high-class set VMAX Climax is being adapted into Trainer Gallery subsets throughout the year. 2020's Shiny Star V was almost directly adapted into Shining Fates. Japan's Tag-Team GX All-Stars was never adapted to English. Japan's Ultra Shiny GX became our Hidden Fates. So you can see why this VSTAR Universe news may be a big deal!

VSTAR logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Now, what could VSTAR Universe be? Here are some ideas:

  • It could be modeled directly after VMAX Climax, which would mean it would be largely a reprint set with new cards here and there with the main feature being Character Rares and Character Super Rares in the Secret Rare section.
  • It could be a Shiny set that delivers Shiny versions of all the VSTARs we saw in regular sets this year, though I strongly doubt that.
  • It could simply be a reprint set with an insane Secret Rare selection featuring Alternate Arts.

No matter what, note that the Pokémon TCG is seeing 2022 as more of a Sinnoh and Hisui-based mini-era than a Galar celebration, so I'm thinking we'll see that trend continue with VSTAR Universe.

