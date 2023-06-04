Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL, eSports

Winners Revealed For The ESL R1 2023 Spring Major

Marcell Csincsik and James Baldwin take top honors in the inaugural ESL R1 2023 Spring Major, which happened this weekend.

Over the weekend, the ESL R1 2023 Spring Major took place with some of the best racers in the circuit competing for money and bragging rights. This was the culmination of the Spring Season, as the top 24 drivers faced off in head-to-head esports races at the RENNSPORT Summit in Munich, Germany. At the end of the night, R8G Esports driver Marcell Csincsik cross the finish line and took the checkered flag with 240 points, taking €45k of the €225k prize pool with him. Right behind him was Team Redline's Luke Bennett, who scored 187 points and snagged €20k. We have the full results from the organizers below.

"On June 3 – Major Day 1 – the 24 competing drivers were split equally into two groups and were facing off against each other in eight races. The day saw many great highlights, including Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team's James Baldwin winning his very first race in the 2023 Spring Season on the Nürburgring track, while also claiming the first place on the Monza track shortly after. Only the top 12 drivers advanced to Major Day 2 on June 4, and the heat was on as the Hungarian driver Marcell Csincsik became the first to reach "Finalist Mode" by surpassing 160 points. Being only one race away from securing the Champion's title, however, James Baldwin caught up with him as the Englishman took the lead in Race 5 and also reached "Finalist Mode." After two more intense races, Joshua Rogers, Luke Bennett, and Dáire McCormack also got in line for the title."

"After a series of edge-of-your-seat races, Marcell Csincsik eventually managed to secure the final needed win and, with 240 points, claimed the well-earned and coveted ESL R1 2023 Spring Major Driver Championship title. Luke Bennett (187 points) and James Baldwin (183 points) trailed behind in a close second and third place, taking home €20,000 and €12,500, respectively. The €225,000 total prize pool of the ESL R1 2023 Spring Season marks one of the largest seen in a virtual racing tournament. €112,500 was distributed to competing teams as part of the Team Championship, with Team Redline securing the first-place position. The other half of the total sum was part of the Driver Championship which concluded with the ESL R1 2023 Spring Major at the RENNSPORT Summit in Munich."

ESL R1 2023 Spring Major final rankings of the Drivers Championship and prize pool winnings:

Place Driver Championship

Prize Money 1st Marcell Csincsik €45,000 2nd Luke Bennett €20,000 3rd James Baldwin €12,500 4th Joshua Rogers €8,000 5th Dáire McCormack €6,000 6th Erhan Jajovski €5,000 7th Kevin Siggy €3,500 8th Moritz Löhner €3,000 9th Jiri Toman €2,750 10th Enzo Bonito €2,500 11th Joni Törmälä €2,250 12th Marko Pejic €2,000 13th – 24th – Total – €112,500

Team Championship results and prize pool winnings:

Place Team Team Championship

Prize Money 1st Team Redline €45,000 2nd R8G eSports €25,000 3rd Porsche Coanda €17,500 4th MOUZ €12,500 5th Mercedes-AMG €7,500 6th Williams €5,000 7th G2 Esports – 8th Apex Racing Team – 9th Heroic – 10th FURIA – 11th BMW M Team (BS+) – 12th FaZe Clan –

