Winter Holiday & More Come To Pokémon GO In December 2023

Pokémon GO has announced the December 2023 events, which kicks off the Timeless Travels season with a series of Hisui-themed releases.

The first month of events has been announced for Pokémon GO's Timeless Travels season. Here's what we know about what's happening in December 2023.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

December 3rd, 2023: Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

The full details have been announced for this event:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: There are no new Pokémon or Shiny releases featured in this event.

Wild Spawns: Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Lechonk (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Nymble, Pawmi, Smoliv, and Tadbulb. These spawns represent the new Paldean releases and the new Shiny releases we saw this season.

Special Research: Those who didn't complete the Master Ball Timed Investigation will be able to purchase a Special Research story that awards a Master Ball when complete.

Timed Research: Timed Research focusing on Party Play will award encounters with Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny).

Party Play features: Niantic writes: Get ready to round up your squad during the Party Up event! Party Play lets a group of four Trainers level 15 and above adventure together as a party. See your friends' avatars on your in-game map, take on Party Challenges, and lean into your Party Power.

Raids: Tier One: Hisuian Growlithe, Nosepass, Dwebble, Klink, Lechonk (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Rhydon, Pelipper Tier Five: Terrakion (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Event bonus: Up to five Special Trades can be made a day. Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon. Two additional Candy for trading Pokémon. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. PokéStop Showcases featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly



December 5th – December 8th, 2023: Along the Routes

Here we have another Play-specific event. I wonder if we will get any Hisuian releases here.

December 9th, 2023: Catch Mystery: Ice

Catch Mystery: Ice December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time

Adamant Time December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap

This event will recap the last two years of Community Days. Full announcement to come.

December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

This is likely when we will get Shiny Vanillite.

December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

It is almost certain that we will see Shiny Wydeer here.

December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

