Wisdom Gaming Becomes Exclusive Partner For Wild Rift NA Season 1

Wisdom Gaming announced today they have partnered with Riot Games to be the exclusive partner for Wild Rift North America Season 1. According to the details that were released, Wisdom will oversee operations and broadcast leading up to the North American Regional Championship in April 2022. They'll also be launching a podcast series and bi-weekly Fight Night event under the Giant Slayer brand to hype upcoming matches. As for the tournament format, the WNS will have three circuits and a "Last Chance Qualifier" (LCQ), culminating in the Regional Championship that will have a 150k prize pool.

The plan for each circuit is that it will consist of two open qualifiers across three days, with the top four teams qualifying for their respective Major. The three Majors will see teams battle through a double-elimination bracket for six of the eight total spots in the bracket. After all three Majors, the LCQ will take care of the remaining top two placing teams to complete the set. We have a couple quotes below from today's announcement as we now wait to see which teams will be involved in the first season of the WRNA.

"Wisdom Gaming is proud to once again partner with Riot Games for the first WNS season, further supporting the continued development for North American Wild Rift esports," said Jaycie Gluck, Vice President of Media, Wisdom Gaming. "Following the success of last year's Summoner Series, the Wild Rift NA community has been eager to see more in the space, and we're committed to establishing a bright future for Wild Rift esports by growing both the community and competitive scenes." "We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Wisdom Gaming and utilizing their talents to deliver an exceptional Wild Rift NA tournament for the community," said Chad Smeltz, Product Lead, Wild Rift Esports of NA/OCE, Riot Games. "Wisdom has successfully created a seamless, integrity-driven competitive experience for our players in our inaugural event, and we are confident that they will continue to provide that for the first season of WNS."