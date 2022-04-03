Wisdom Gaming & Riot Games To Host WNS Regional Championship

Wisdom Gaming and Riot Games have partnered in a new League Of Legends: Wild Rift tourney with the WNS Regional Championship. The conclusion of WNS Season 1 will take place at the Mall Of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, and will be taking place from April 29th through May 1st. The event will be broadcast live on Twitch at Noon CT each day for those who can't attend in person, but for those wishing to, the event will be free with seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. We have more info below along with a pair of quotes about this event from both companies, and you can learn more about the series in general here.

After months of thrilling competition during Season 1 of the Wild Rift NA Series, the best of the best teams emerged for the chance to represent NA at the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship this summer. Announced at the start of the season, Wisdom Gaming was named the exclusive partner overseeing operations and broadcast on behalf of Riot Games for the NA Wild Rift Series Season 1 tournament. The Regional Championships will see the top eight teams compete for a piece of the $80,000 prize pool and one team moving forward to represent North America at the Wild Rift Icons Global Championships. Teams including Immortals and Sentinels have already qualified for the event, with more teams qualifying during the third Major event this upcoming weekend. Tune in to twitch.tv/wildriftesports to catch all the action this weekend and see who will win Major 3 of the Wild Rift North American Series.

"It's been incredible to watch the positive response from the NA Wild Rift community this season," said Jaycie Gluck, SVP of Wisdom Gaming. "Having the Regional Championships take place in person marks a first for the community and the esports community within the Twin Cities who will benefit greatly from this event and future events we plan to bring through our space within Mall of America. We're looking forward to providing players and fans the ability to experience the excitement first-hand and are grateful for our continued partnership with Riot Games." "We are excited to partner with Wisdom Gaming to bring the WNS Season 1 Championship in-person at Mall of America," said Chad Smeltz, Product Lead, Wild Rift Esports of NA/OCE, Riot Games. "The competitive experience for our players within Season 1 has been thrilling to witness. We are confident that the WNS Season 1 Championship event will only amplify the success we've seen with the tournament and within the community."