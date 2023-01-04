Wizards Of The Coast Reportedly Canceled Five Video Games

According to multiple reports, Wizards Of The Coast has officially ended five video game projects in the works based on their properties. The word first came down from Bloomberg, who wrote that the company had multiple games in development at various studs revolving around either Dungeons & Dragons or Magic: The Gathering. This does not include Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently in Early Access for PC and is on its way to being released by Larian Studios this summer. According to the article, it may not all be bad news, as it seems many of these projects were either in their early stages or had not even launched off the ground yet. As of right now, we know a few things are still kind of at play. Hidden Path Entertainment was working on an open-world D&D title, and according to their own website, still have jobs open to work on the game.

We also know through a couple of different websites that Otherside Entertainment was working on a game that will take place in the Forgotten Realms; however, details of that game have been scarce at best. Tuque Games, who were the minds behind Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, were acquired by the company to eventually work on some games of their own, but it's been very quiet ever since the 2021 title came out. So if we had to take a guess based on what information is kind of out there, we'd say the majority of the canceled projects came from their own in-house development. It'll be interesting to hear from people over the next few months what was in the works at various points in time, especially why they were given the axe with little fanfare, as both MTG and D&D are holding strong as popular titles.