Wizards Of The Coasts Boasts Record Year For Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast revealed this morning that Dungeons & Dragons has had another successful record-setting year. While the company may not have access to accurate numbers during the TSR era of ownership and how popular the game was during its original heyday, the company is confident that 2020 was the most successful year the franchise has had since it launched in 1974. Some of the major milestones they boasted about today include the fact that the game currently has more than 50 Million players to date in what is their seventh consecutive year of growth.

Last year's sourcebook, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, was D&D's most pre-ordered book ever, as sales for 2020 increased 33% from the previous year. On the internet side of things, D&D Live 2020 had over four million views during the event, while #DND on TikTok soared with over One Billion views for the entire year. Quite a few achievements for the company. We have a quote from WotC on the success of the property as they look ahead with more to be revealed this summer during D&D Live 2021.