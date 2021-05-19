Wizards Of The Coasts Boasts Record Year For Dungeons & Dragons
Wizards of the Coast revealed this morning that Dungeons & Dragons has had another successful record-setting year. While the company may not have access to accurate numbers during the TSR era of ownership and how popular the game was during its original heyday, the company is confident that 2020 was the most successful year the franchise has had since it launched in 1974. Some of the major milestones they boasted about today include the fact that the game currently has more than 50 Million players to date in what is their seventh consecutive year of growth.
Last year's sourcebook, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, was D&D's most pre-ordered book ever, as sales for 2020 increased 33% from the previous year. On the internet side of things, D&D Live 2020 had over four million views during the event, while #DND on TikTok soared with over One Billion views for the entire year. Quite a few achievements for the company. We have a quote from WotC on the success of the property as they look ahead with more to be revealed this summer during D&D Live 2021.
"We're proud that Dungeons & Dragons continued to bring people together during the challenges of the pandemic, providing valuable social connection even when we couldn't meet in person, as the brand continued to grow strongly. With our video game Dark Alliance, the first D&D and Magic: The Gathering crossover card set, special events such as D&D Live and D&D Celebration, additional TRPG releases, and more to come in 2021 alone, we're well set-up to sustain this progress. D&D is for everyone, and our growing EMEA¹ team are excited to introduce even more new fans to our legendary world of fantasy storytelling, now and in the years to come. We are hard at work on exciting plans for the future of D&D in our region and look forward to sharing them with you in more detail in the coming months," said Dan Barrett, Senior Brand Manager – D&D, EMEA.