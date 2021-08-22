WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers Game

WizKids, a branch of Wizards of the Coast responsible for creating a great many miniatures for quite a few role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, has announced their new RPG-style board game, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain! In this game, players use a dry-erase marker and dungeon boards in order to emulate a trip into Undermountain, a system of dungeons created by the Mad Mage himself!

According to the press release put out by Wizards of the Coast for this WizKids release:

In Dungeons and Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain, you and other adventurers are drawn together to delve into Undermountain, an immense underground of dungeons created by the Mad Mage, Halaster Blackcloak. Use your markers to trace your path, defeating Monsters, casting Spells, connecting Artifact Fragments, and collecting shiny Treasure on the way! The round ends when one player defeats that dungeon's mighty Boss, so you only have a few minutes to collect as much loot as possible! The player with the most points after exploring three dungeons is the winner!

This game comes with a fair few components, including the following:

20 Double-sided Dungeon Sheets. (4 each of 10 different dungeons)

5 Character tiles

12 Key Tokens

8 Orb Tokens

4 Dry-erase Markers

1 Rule book

At a manufacturer-suggested retail price of $24.99 USD, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain looks to be great fun for the new and/or aspiring Dungeons & Dragons player to get them acquainted with the game's expansive lore in a reasonable capacity. What do you think of this game by WizKids? Would you buy this game for your kids to play, either with you or with each other? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!