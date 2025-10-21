Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: DC: Dark Legion, wonder woman, Wonder Woman Death Metal

Wonder Woman Death Metal Arrives In DC: Dark Legion For Halloween

DC: Dark Legion has released a new update for Halloween, as Wonder Woman Death Metal has arrived to fight with her Chainsaw of Truth

Article Summary Wonder Woman Death Metal debuts in DC: Dark Legion, wielding the Chainsaw of Truth for Halloween 2025.

New Nightfall Siege PvE mode challenges players to defend cities and earn exclusive Fragments of Truth.

Unlock Wonder Woman Death Metal through special events like Pandemonium of Hell and Ghostly Serenade.

Team up with over 200 DC heroes and villains to save Gotham from the invading Dark Multiverse forces.

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus has released a new update for DC: Dark Legion as part of Halloween 2025, adding a new mode and a new character to the mix. First off, you're getting Wonder Woman Death Metal, complete with her Chainsaw of Truth, ready to mow down anyone in her path. Which will come in handy in the new PvE mode called Nightfall Siege, launched as part of the update to challenge players with unique rewards. We have mroe details here as the update is now live.

Wonder Woman Death Metal

Vowing to defend Earth against the dark forces that threaten it, Wonder Woman Death Metal stars in the new PvE mode Nightfall Siege where she beholds visions of the past, present, and future. The Batman Who Laughs is once again attacking cities across the DC multiverse, and players must assign their champions accordingly to defend against the relentless Dark Legion. As the Dark Legion attacks each city in massive waves at different intervals, players can earn rewards including Fragments of Truth for a successful defense, or lose access to their squad of champions for the day when a city falls. Players can visit the special Halls of the Underworld shop to unlock Wonder Woman Death Metal with the Fragments of Truth they earn during Nightfall Siege and other sub-events including:

Pandemonium of Hell: Use the Chainsaw of Truth to combat the Nightmare Stone's illusions

Ghostly Serenade: Complete tasks to earn Hell's Candy, which can be exchanged with a little ghost from Hell for help and extra rewards in Pandemonium of Hell

Trick-or-Treat: Gift Pumpkins to other players and receive Halloween Surprise Boxes in return

DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. Recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC Super Heroes and epic Super-Villains to build a powerful team of champions and save Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse! Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

