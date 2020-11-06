World Cap Pikachu Returns To Pokémon GO Today For New Event

It was the one that got away. Look, we thought we only had one shot. One opportunity to seize every hatted-Pikachu that we've ever wanted. Just one moment. We tried to capture it but, unfortunately, many of us let it slip. World Cap Pikachu might have been for a short while the rarest Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO due to the fact that it was only available for a single hour. This costumed creature debuted with its hat, inspired by the Pokémon Journeys animated series, during an October Spotlight Hour…. then, it was gone. Now, a month later, this elusive Pikachu returns to Pokémon GO for the Animation Week 2020 event, where it will be featured for an entire week.

From Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 8 AM local time (that's today!) to Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 10 PM local time, World Cap Pikachu will once again be featured in the wild. While this is certain to break the heart of dedicated Shiny collectors who made FOMO-fueled trades after failing to catch the Shiny during the World Cap Pikachu Spotlight Hour, this comes as a sobering reminder to longtime players that what leaves Pokémon GO will someday return to Pokémon GO.

This can be seen as an annoyance for longtime trainers who are dismayed at announcements showing raid bosses they've seen many times returning to the game. However, this is part of why Pokémon GO is so successful. While the game does hold certain releases just out of arm's reach (Shiny Dialga and Palkia, anyone?), the truth is that the game is excellent at balancing gameplay to make it welcoming to new players who may have missed out on earlier events and interesting to veteran players who have seen it all. So take this as consolation the next time you miss a Shiny during an event, especially if it's a Shiny that you really want.

Just as certain as the fact that Ash Ketchum will be forever young, it is just as certain that everything always returns in Pokémon GO.