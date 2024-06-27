Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft, World of Warcraft: Classic

World Of Warcraft Classic – Season Of Discovery Arrives In Two Weeks

World Of Warcraft Classic has revealed what's to come in the Season Of Discovery, which will be released into the game in a few weeks.

Article Summary Discover WoW Classic's Season Of Discovery updates, launching July 11, 2024.

Level up with new runes, class adjustments, and profession and reputation upgrades.

Raid the revamped Molten Core and clash with classic bosses & redesigned sets.

Battle updated world bosses in revamped encounters for a 20 or 40 player challenge.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans for World Of Warcraft Classic – Season Of Discovery, as it will be added to the game in just a few weeks. Continuing their plans of having seasonal content on top of the throwback expansions, they have made a few new improvements to the game with these additions, as well as given a couple of familiar bosses and sights a refresh. We have the finer details below from their latest blog as the content will be released on July 11, 2024.

World Of Warcraft Classic – Season Of Discovery

We're leveling up Season of Discovery Phase 4 with a variety of leveling changes, new rune discoveries, class adjustments, professions and reputations updates, dungeon updates, PvP Class Sets, updated events, raid content, world bosses, and more.

Level from 50 to 60

Updated Discoverer's Delight buff Level 1-50 150% Level 50-60 50%

New Runes for each class to discover. New Cloak rune slot

Utility Runes: These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. New Ring rune slots

These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. Class Adjustments : Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available.

: Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available. Profession and Reputation Updates : New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold.

: New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold. Nightmare Incursions updated to daily quest hubs.

New Stranglethorn Vale and Blood Moon Rewards and Currency

Dungeon Updates : updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: Blackrock Depths (2 nd half) Blackrock Spire Dire Maul (3 wings) Scholomance Stratholme

: updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: PvP Class Sets for Rank 10

Molten Core Raid Dungeon

Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses, revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic. Don't forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We'll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurer's to discover.

World Bosses Updates

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content. Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!