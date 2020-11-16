World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Receives A Launch Cinematic Trailer

As Blizzard Entertainment gears up for the release of World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the company has released the official launch cinematic trailer. After getting delayed until this month for the devs to fix a few things, we're finally going to be getting the game on November 23rd. But before that, we get to look Beyond The Veil in this latest trailer as things are set in motion for what's to come in the latest expansion. We have the trailer for you here at the bottom in all of its glory while we wait for the game to pop out next week.

Upon entering the Shadowlands, Azeroth's champions will encounter an otherworld in disarray. Virtuous souls are being wrongfully cast into the eternal darkness of the Maw, while the Covenants—powerful factions who hold dominion over the afterlife's disparate realms—face ruin and strife as the flow of the Shadowlands' essential anima mysteriously dwindles. As an ancient, long-bound evil gathers the strength to break its chains, players must carve their path through the uncharted reaches of the beyond, forge a pact with the Covenant that most aligns with their own principles and purpose—and ultimately restore balance to the hereafter. Prior to the expansion's release, Azeroth will begin to bear the effects of Sylvanas's actions during a special pre-launch in-game event: "Death Rising." This limited-time event will send players to the frozen wastes of Icecrown, where the veil between worlds has been shattered—and the reawakening of the undead Scourge heralds the stirring of more sinister forces. The "Death Rising" event is part of the major pre-expansion game update to prepare for Shadowlands' release, which also includes a newly revamped leveling experience that takes players to the new pre-Shadowlands level cap of 50, the addition of an epic introductory adventure for players new to World of Warcraft set on the accursed island of Exile's Reach, a variety of updates to classes and abilities in preparation for the expansion, and more.