World Of Warcraft Team Reveals Their Plans In 2023 Roadmap

The World Of Warcraft team took a moment today to post their plans going into 2023 as they revealed the roadmap for the next calendar year. The team posted a brand-new blog in which they detailed their events and more, including what the next two seasons will look like with patches 10.1 and 10.2. Based on the graphic below, it looks like there's going to be slow integration of new areas and upgrades to several well-established areas in the game. The big thing to keep of note here is that none of this covers any major story additions, such as Dragonflight. So either one isn't planned for 2023, or they're keeping it under wraps for the time being. We got snippets from the blog below going over some of what you see here.

"In planning out the road ahead following the release of Dragonflight, we've been mindful of the duty we owe our players to nurture this living world and, frankly, the need to do better than we have at times in the recent past. Our goal for Dragonflight is that there should always be something right around the corner, with a new update hitting our test realms shortly after the last one is live and in your hands."

"In total, we are planning to deliver six content patches, fairly evenly spaced, over the course of 2023. This will include two major updates, the traditional pillars of our expansions—with new zones, raids, and seasonal rewards—but in between those, we want to keep expanding and evolving our world with new world events, updates to systems, and evergreen holidays, new dungeon experiences, new narrative chapters and cinematics that can serve as epilogues or as prologues to the next major step in the adventure, and, most importantly of all, more opportunities for us to respond to feedback and change or add elements based on what we're hearing is most needed by our players."

"We recently announced the upcoming 10.0.5 content update, which should go live early next year, bringing with it the Trading Post system, which allows players of all playstyles to earn a wide range of fun cosmetic rewards of their choice, as well as (finally!) allowing Poor-quality and Common-quality items to be acquired as transmog appearances— for those who prefer a somewhat humbler look—and a bit of new world content in the Primalist Tomorrow area."