World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King Board Game Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment and Z-Man Games have revealed World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game. This new game brings about a new cooperative gameplay mechanic that will have you and other players trying to stop the fallen Prince Arthas. Players will take control one of Azeroth's iconic heroes and ultimately work together to fight their way through the Scourge without dying themselves. We got more info on it below, but the game is currently up for sale for $60 and going quickly.

In the Wrath Of The Lich King board game, players control one of Azeroth's heroes and fight their way through the Scourge to reach the throne of fallen Prince Arthas, now feared throughout Azeroth as the terrifying Lich King. Adventure across the frozen continent of Northrend, take on quests, battle monstrous entities, and more to retake Azeroth from the Lich King. World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game includes: The Pandemic system with familiar mechanics and gameplay, now tweaked to embrace the World of Warcraft universe.

An extra-large game board featuring forts, temples, battlegrounds and iconic locations native to Azeroth.

Legendary World of Warcraft characters with detailed and sculpted plastic figures, including Thrall, the Warchief of the Horde; Varian Wrynn, King of Stormwind; and Sylvanas Windrunner, Banshee Queen of the Forsaken.

Quests, a brand-new mechanic to Pandemic that sees players adventuring across Northrend to battle monstrous entities, destroy evil relics, and more.

Hero Cards that give players an edge against their enemies in the form of equipment for more attack power during combat, special mounts that allow players to move more spaces on their turn, healing potions to restore hit points, and much more.

"Wrath of the Lich King is our first time taking the Pandemic game system into beloved fictional settings like Azeroth. It literally opens up a whole new world of possibility," says Justin Kemppainen, Director of Brand Management at Z-Man Games. "There's no greater threat to Azeroth than the Scourge. The game really illustrates that by mixing the thrilling co-operative gameplay Pandemic fans know and love with World of Warcraft. We're confident new and existing players of both franchises will love it!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: World of Warcraft® Meets the Pandemic System (https://youtu.be/5FEFspIwUGA)