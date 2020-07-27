World Of Warships: Legends Gets An Anniversary Update

Wargaming is celebrating the one -year anniversary of World Of Warships: Legends with a major update to the game for you to enjoy. Some of the new additions for this update include the long-awaited addition of the French Destroyers, as you will get a line of ships in early access. There will also be a new campaign to summon the Norse god Odin, and two seasons of ranked battles thrown into the mix. The update will also bring back items from past events of this first year, including rare commanders for you to use. You can read up more about the update below and check out the trailer showing it all off.

The ever-growing ship roster is set to get a whole new ship branch! The French navy destroyers are making their speedy way into early access. These are some of the most fast-paced destroyers in the game–defined by their unique lack of Smoke Generator consumables. However, they make up for this in spades thanks to their cruiser-like firepower, blistering speed, and, at higher tiers, Main-Battery Reload Booster consumables. Pile on some decent torpedoes and daring captains will have some very formidable destroyers coming to the seas.

Bringing in all the powers of a Norse god, the new "Valhalla Rising" campaign features the Tier VII Premium German battleship Odin. This ship is a powerful surface raider-style battleship, armed with punchy 12-inch (305 mm) guns and equipped with torpedoes in a similar manner to the Tier VI battleship Scharnhorst. This campaign has 100 levels and 5 weeks of missions, plenty to battle through but perfect for this thunderous warship.

After a hiatus, Ranked Battles are back in World Of Warships: Legends! After changes to reward calculations last update, these 7 vs 7 battles will be even more interesting. For the first two weeks of the update, players will battle it out in Tier V ships to reach the top ranks, with plenty of rewards along the way. After a week break, the second sprint will begin featuring Tier VI ships and even more rewards for the captains who reach the top.